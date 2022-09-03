ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Lets head out to Mechanicville as the Red Raiders hosted the Broadalbin Perth Patriots. The raiders got things going early in the first quarter with a touchdown catch by Andrew Sgambati to put them up 6-0 early, but the two point conversion was unsuccessful.

Then in the second quarter the patriots found their rhythm. From the one yard line Ryan Savoir, Jr. scored on quarterback sneak and the PAT was good. They took the lead at that point and scored once more in the second half to get the 14-6 win.