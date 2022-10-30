ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville found themselves back in the Section two title game for the second consecutive season. This time, they came out on the winning end defeating Catskill 1-0.

The Red Raiders scored in the first half off a head-butt goal from Colin McNutt to give them a 1-0 lead. Catskill tried to get on the board, but the Red Raider’s defense was ready at every turn.

“Oh my God it was awesome,” said Mike Ciulla. “Both me and my brothers, my assistant were on teams that lost in PK’s in the sectional final. Here last year losing in regulation, this just puts it over the top winning it.”

Mechanicville now moves on to regionals.