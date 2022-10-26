TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville boys soccer team is not only the top seed in the Section 2 Class B playoffs, they’ve been ranked the best team in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association. The unbeaten Red Raiders took on the five seed, Schuylerville, Tuesday night in the Class B semifinals.

Sophomore Ethan Raucci got the scoring started for Mechanicville, as they took a 1-0 lead into halftime. They tallied three more goals in the second half, on their way to a 4-0 win, advancing to the section championship.

The Red Raiders have been hungry all season, fueled by a loss to Greenville in last year’s section title game. “This team is really special,” said head coach Mike Ciulla. “A lot of these guys were here last year when we got beat. In fact one of the guys has a picture on his wall, he was in the paper last year watching the other team celebrate and it just kind of catapulted us all year long. They got hungry and they just want more.”

The Red Raiders will take on Catskill in the final on Saturday at 12:30 PM at Colonie High School.