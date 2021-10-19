Meca makes it happen for Rams in Class A playoff win over Troy

Amsterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As we flipped the calendars to October, that meant playoff soccer was inevitable.

#9 Troy visited #8 Amsterdam Tuesday night, with the winner getting top seeded Queensbury on Friday at 3 p.m.

Madisyn Meca starred for the Rams in this one, assisting on the game’s first goal by Madison Cebula, scoring late in the first half to extend the lead to 2-0, then scoring at the start of the second half to bring it to 3-0 Amsterdam.

Troy freshman Rosie Sanchez put the Flying Horses on the board midway through the second half with a goal off the post, but Nicole Turney closed the book on this one with a goal to give the Rams a 4-1 lead for good.

