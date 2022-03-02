Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a 1-1 split on the road, the Siena Saints finally came home for the first time this season at Hickey Field on Wednesday afternoon to host Colgate, and it was none other than Nicole McNeeley leading the way.

The fifth year attack led the Saints with five goals, three of them in the first quarter, on the way to a 16-13 win as the Saints improved to 2-1 on the young season.

Next up for the Saints is a home matchup against Vermont Saturday at 2:30 p.m.