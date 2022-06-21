South Glens Falls (NEWS10) — Tuesday night a champ was crowned in the PWBA, and it happened right at Kingpin Alley in South Glens Falls.

The final night of the US Women’s Open featured the final five bowlers facing off in a stepladder format. Nebraska native Erin McCarthy came in as the five seed, meaning she had a steep hill to climb to get to the championship round.

She didn’t seem to mind. She found her groove with a ball change and powered through the four, three and two seeds to face top seed Danielle McEwan of Stony Brook. From there her momentum was just too much for the New York native as McCarthy took the championship round 212-172, earning the green jacket and the $60,000 grand prize. The win made the Capital Region a special place for her for a long time.

“Literally on cloud nine,” McCarthy said. “I’ve never experienced a feeling like it before. Just literally pure happiness. I don’t really have the words and I’m not sure that I’ll have the words for awhile.”

“So unfortunately I wasn’t able to make it to the event here last year I had to actually work so to be able to come here and experience the crowd and the people and the proprietors, it’s really a special bowling center and now it’s going to hold a special place in my heart.”

This was McCarthy’s first major win on the PWBA tour.