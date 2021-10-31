McCart nets hat trick for Hoosick Falls in sectional title win over Johnstown

Schuylerville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The top two seeds in Class C met for the Section 2 field hockey sectional championship on a crisp Halloween afternoon at Schuylerville Sunday, and Hoosick Falls’ Emma McCart stole the show.

The junior forward netted a hat trick as Hoosick stunned top seeded Johnstown in a 3-0 sectional championship win.

“We really wanted this,” McCart said. “We’ve been working for it all season. We knew it was going to be a really tough game coming in and we would have to play our hearts out.”

“Johnstown came out on fire like we knew they would and we took advantage of our shots and worked together as a team,” McCart said. “We had great passes and our defense was on fire. Our goalie had amazing saves and we just really wanted it and we came out really strong.”

