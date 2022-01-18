Mayors Cup set to make return to MVP Arena

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a year off due to COVID, The Mayors Cup is back on next Saturday at MVP Arena.

Union and RPI men’s and women’s hockey will face off in a double header on January 29 for the Mayors Cup. Local officials from Albany, Troy, Schenectady and Resselaer met Tuesday morning to talk about the crosstown rivalry with the head coaches from both schools.

With no games last year, this will be the first Mayors Cup for many taking the ice.

“These games are important, the rivalry games are important, RPI men’s hockey head coach Dave Smith said. “And as coach [Rick] Bennett said, you can’t talk about the intensity, you have to feel it.”

“You have to look across the ice and see that that guy wants something that you want,” Smith said. “This is another level of intensity for a trophy.”

January 29 will be a busy day, as the Albany Firewolves host the Halifax Thunderbirds at 8 p.m. after the college hockey double header. The Firewolves are offering $5 tickets to their game for Union and RPI students.