Mattis nets hat trick in Bethlehem’s road win over Queensbury

Queensbury, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem headed out to Queensbury Tuesday afternoon as they play Foothills Council teams this spring.

After an early goal from Queensbury to take the lead, sophomore Kevin Mattis took over. He scored an equalizer in the first half to tie it at one before halftime, then found the back of the net two more times in the second half to give Bethlehem a 3-1 lead.

Jude Donnelly converted a penalty kick late to bring it back within a one score game for Queensbury, but Bethlehem held on for the 3-2 win.

Bethlehem heads to Lansingburgh next on Wednesday night for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff while Queensbury heads to Scotia-Glenville on Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. start.