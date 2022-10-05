ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The last time Christian Brothers Academy and Shenendehowa met, the Brothers took down the Plainsmen 28 to 14 to win the Class AA title. This Friday night, the two unbeaten powerhouses run it back in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week, with a lot on the line.

The Brothers have rolled to their 5-0 record, outscoring their opponents 208 to 53. CBA, Shen, and Saratoga are the only Class AA teams without a league loss, so this game is massive for playoff seeding.

While much might be made about the Super Bowl rematch, the Brothers are more focused on what lies ahead. “I mean the only thing that we’re talking about is the fact of being the one seed, getting to play a four seed and then getting to play a home game in the playoffs, I mean that’s basically it when it comes to the magnitude of the game,” said head coach Bob Burns. “We really haven’t mentioned anything about last year’s Super Bowl or anything like that. We’re trying to just win every single Friday night. That’s our goal, is to win every single game that’s on our schedule and it just happens to be against Shenendehowa this Friday, which makes it pretty significant considering they’re probably the other team that;s going to be one or two when it comes to the seeding.”

Tune into 1st & 10 this Friday night for highlights and reaction from our Game of the Week, and much more from around Section 2 football.