Marynczak, Bovair earn MAAC weekly honors

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Junior Arlo Marynczak and freshman Connor Bovair have been chosen as the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week and Rookie of the Week respectively, as both Siena hurlers had record book games for the Green and Gold in their weekend series with Saint Peter’s.



Marynczak tossed the third no-hitter in the modern era of Siena Baseball, and the program’s first in 17 years, in Saturday’s win over Saint Peter’s. The junior, who was making his first collegiate start after having his first 28 career appearances come out of the bullpen, went the distance throwing 102 pitches in his historic seven-inning effort. He retired 14 batters in a row at one juncture, and registered a career-high 10 strikeouts in the victory.



Bovair tied the 2021 NCAA seven-inning game high with 17 strikeouts in Friday’s masterful performance vs. Saint Peter’s. Bovair recorded 17 of his 21 outs by way of the K, tying for the second most strikeouts overall by any NCAA pitcher in a game this season. The freshman struck out seven straight midway through the contest, and flirted with a no-hitter through the first 4.2 innings on his way to earning his third win of the spring.



The Saints will face the #23 Fairfield Stags this Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2, for a four-game series on the road. Both days will feature double headers at 12 and 3 p.m.