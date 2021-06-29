Tom ends Marquez no-hit bid leading off 9th

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez heads to the dugout after retiring the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Ka’ai Tom singled to right leading off the ninth inning, for the first hit by the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies’ Germán Márquez on Tuesday night.

Only two runners had reached for the Prates before then: Jacob Stallings was hit in the left ribs by a knuckle-curve with a 1-2 count and one out in the second inning, and Phillip Evans checked his swing and walked on a 3-2 slider that went low and outside with one out in the fifth. Kevin Newman then grounded into an inning ending double play.

