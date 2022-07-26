ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Last December, Markus Williams brought home gold in the US Championships. Earlier this month, he brought another gold medal back to Albany.

The 14-year old won gold at the Junior Olympics in Wichita, Kansas. He breezed through all three fights without losing a round. “”It was good, easy,” said Williams. “I picture it in my head. Mostly all the time I got to tournaments, so, you know, once I picture it I go in the ring and I get it. It’s just all in my mindset.”

Coach Ty Goldston was not surprised by the outcome. “I actually kind of already knew what he was going to do before he went down there from his work in the gym,” said Goldston. “I kind of expected this to go just how it went.”

Williams’ next goal is to make Team USA’s roster this winter.