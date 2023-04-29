TORONTO (AP) — In his first major league start, Seattle Mariners pitcher Easton McGee has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

McGee retired his first 12 batters before walking Matt Chapman to begin the fifth. The 6-foot-6 right-hander then set down the next six Blue Jays hitters.

It was the second big league outing for McGee, who made one relief appearance for Tampa Bay late last season. He was called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day to start in place of struggling Chris Flexen, who was moved to the bullpen.

There have been six no-hitters in Mariners history and the most recent one came in Toronto, when Canadian-born left-hander James Paxton threw one on May 8, 2018.

The game is scoreless.

