Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder looked to win their third straight Friday night against the Mariners. After a seven goal scoring spree from the Thunder on Wednesday, the roles were reversed.

The Mariners struck first in the first period. They scored three goals in both the second and third periods, rolling the Thunder 7-1.

Adirondack will look to bounce back against Maine Saturday night at 7:00 PM.