Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam native and basketball standout Marcus Jackson announced his commitment to UAlbany on his Instagram account on Sunday.

Jackson spent the past season at Cushing Academy, a prep school in Massachusetts, after playing high school basketball at Albany Academy. In his final season at Albany Academy, Jackson averaged nearly 28 points per game, as well as 9 assists and 8 rebounds per game.

Marcus is the younger brother of Andre Jackson, a sophomore at UConn and graduate of Albany Academy. UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings recruited Andre while Killings was still at Marquette, meeting Marcus along the way.

Marcus believes the culture Killings has created will fit him perfectly. “I think what coach Killings and coach Tibbs and the rest of the staff have envisioned as a whole mentality aspect, I really agree with,” said Jackson. “I think it’s a huge part of success in basketball. That was really attractive off the jump and then just them really valuing the little things I do in my game.”

Jackson’s former coach at Albany Academy, Brian Fruscio, also loves the fit. “Marcus is really a special player and one of, in my 30 years of coaching, he’s my heart and soul,” said Fruscio. “Now he’s coming back to play for coach Killings, who’s really established a really nice culture. It’s something that Marcus feels he can be a part off. So it’s really exciting that we can watch him play.”