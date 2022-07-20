CASTCASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, NY (NEWS10) — Yet another local baseball player heard their name called on day three of the MLB draft Tuesday. This time, it was Maple Hill’s Gavin Van Kempen’s turn.

Van Kempen was selected in the 20th round with the 607th overall pick by the St. Louis Cardinals. The 6’6 pitcher is also committed to the University of West Virginia. He is still weighing the decision to either go to college, or go pro.

Van Kempen pitched to a 0.59 ERA in his senior season, with a record of 6-1. He struck out 94 batters in just over 35 innings.