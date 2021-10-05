Maple Hill’s Gillespie notches 700 career wins

Watervliet, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maple Hill boys soccer coach Dan Gillespie was on the cusp of 700 career wins this past week, but a whole forfeit and rescheduling changeup pushed that opportunity to Monday night.

The Wildcats went on the road Monday night to face Watervliet in a makeup from Thursday officially for 700. In steady rain Maple Hill took some time to break through, but finally found the back of the net toward the end of the first half.

Gavin Haller scored back to back to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead before halftime. Ben Marra scored off a corner early in the second half to help Maple Hill cruise to a 5-0 win, giving Gillespie 700 career wins.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time so I’ve been very fortunate with the teams I’ve had and like I said the other night the school allowing me to keep coaching and stuff like that,” Gillespie said.

“The win tonight is more important than hitting number 700,” Gillespie said. “Just because this team is the present and they have their goals and their ambitions and we have a future. The rest of the season we want to do well so that’s what we’re working on.”

Coach wouldn’t say whether he’ll chase 800, but the Wildcats are back in action at home Tuesday against Catskill.