Maple Hill’s Dan Gillespie notches 699th win in a forfeit

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maple Hill boys soccer head coach Dan Gillespie notched his 699th win in unconventional fashion on Thursday night.

Watervliet was forced to forfeit the match after officials did not show up for the game. The game was moved up from Friday to Thursday.

Approaching the milestone has the hall-of-famer reflecting on the past, while staying locked in on the present. “More important is the game we were supposed to have tonight and this current season,” said Gillespie. “It’s just an accumulation of many years of coaching and having excellent teams and thanking the school for letting me coach all these years. Getting to 700 is not as important as the current team right now.”

Gillespie will go for his 700th win Saturday against Tamarac at 3:00 PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19