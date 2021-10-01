Maple Hill’s Dan Gillespie notches 699th win in a forfeit

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maple Hill boys soccer head coach Dan Gillespie notched his 699th win in unconventional fashion on Thursday night.

Watervliet was forced to forfeit the match after officials did not show up for the game. The game was moved up from Friday to Thursday.

Approaching the milestone has the hall-of-famer reflecting on the past, while staying locked in on the present. “More important is the game we were supposed to have tonight and this current season,” said Gillespie. “It’s just an accumulation of many years of coaching and having excellent teams and thanking the school for letting me coach all these years. Getting to 700 is not as important as the current team right now.”

Gillespie will go for his 700th win Saturday against Tamarac at 3:00 PM.