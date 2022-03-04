Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top seed in Class C Maple Hill met two seed Fort Plain for Friday’s sectional championship at Cool Insuring Arena, with the winner getting Stillwater for a shot at regionals.

The Wildcats led by six at the half, but they had a hard time bottling up Robert Jordan. The Hilltoppers big man at 24 points and 16 rebounds for Fort Plain and helped get them back in it.

Cole Brady responded right back for Maple Hill with a three point play to put them back ahead as he dropped 19 for the Wildcats. These two continued to exchange blows in the fourth quarter. Jordan found Levi Thomas in the lane to tie the game in the final three minutes.

With under two minutes to go and still tied at 52, Landon Flach drilled a three to put Maple Hill back on top. Then Ben Marra delivered the dagger. His steal and bucket at the other end put things out of reach as he finished with 24 points and was named MVP in a 64-60 win.

The sectional championship is the second this year for this group of Maple Hill players, as they won a sectional championship in soccer in the fall.

“The carry over that coach Gillespie provides for our kids in every sport is just great because he starts our year off with such a great mental attitude of we’re going to win,” Maple Hill head coach Scott Hanrahan said.

“The way that our kids set the tone in the fall season rolls right… we just got going right from day one,” Hanrahan said. “We just use our hands instead of our feet.”

Maple Hill and Stillwater will play at 6 p.m. on Monday at Cohoes High School for a chance to represent Section 2 in the state tournament.