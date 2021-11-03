Maple Hill survives in penalty kicks to capture Class C sectional title

Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maple Hill met Mayfield Tuesday night for the Class C boys soccer sectional championship, and the result was a wild back and forth game.

Mayfield held an early 1-0 lead but the Wildcats struck back in the second half. Eli Charlesbois caught a ball on the bounce from 18 yards out and volleyed it in to tie the game at one.

Maple Hill lived in the attacking third all game and they capitalized again 10 minutes later. Dillon Halvax sent a free kick in and Colby Frazier got his head on it at an unreal angle to give Maple Hill a 2-1 lead. Frazier’s first varsity goal couldn’t have come at a better time.

Then with just 11 minutes to go Kenny Dennis made a run into the box and was tackled, giving the Panthers a penalty kick to tie it late in the game, and Britain Goodemote finished the job to send us to overtime.

These two went through two overtime periods without a golden goal, so it went to PKs. Luke Hoffman was fantastic in net for the Wildcats, making two saves as Maple Hill secured a 3-2 Class C sectional title win, their first sectional title since 2018.