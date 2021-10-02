Maple Hill shutout of Tamarac has Gillespie on the doorstep of 700

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One thing you can’t say about Maple Hill soccer coach Dan Gillespie — he’ll take the easy way out.

Gillespie got to 699 career wins with a forfeit against Watervliet Thursday night, but didn’t want the milestone to come easy, so Thursday’s game has been rescheduled for Monday at Watervliet.

That sent him back to 698 Saturday afternoon when Maple Hill faced Tamarac at Afrim’s Sports Park.

The Wildcats got on the board first with a free kick from midfield that found the head of Avery Morse to give Maple Hill a 1-0 lead that they held into halftime.

Then late in the second half Maple Hill got insurance in the form of a game of tic-tac-toe with Kaeden Morse and Eli Charlebois, with Morse getting a free run at the goal and tucking it for a 2-0 Wildcats lead.

Maple Hill has still not allowed a goal yet this season. Coach Gillespie has a shot at 700 career wins Monday night at 7 p.m. at Watervliet.