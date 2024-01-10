CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, NY (NEWS10) — The Maple Hill and Greenville girls basketball teams sat atop the Patroon Conference entering Wednesday night, both unbeaten in league play. Something had to give when the Wildcats, ranked 21st in Class C, hosted the Spartans, ranked 4th in Class B.

From the jump, it was a game of runs. Greenville got out to the first run, starting the game with a 17-3 burst, ending the first quarter with an 18-6 lead. The Wildcats answered back, starting the second quarter on a 12-0 run to tie the game at 18. The Spartans were able to regain a 25-23 lead heading into the half.

The game of runs continued in the third quarter with a 12-0 burst from Maple Hill, as the Wildcats went up 35-25. The Spartans answered with a 10-0 run to close the quarter, tying the game at 35 entering the fourth quarter.

The Wildcat defense locked down in the fourth quarter, allowing just three points on their way to a 49-38 win. “This is a special group,” said Maple Hill head coach Michael Oliver. “I told this group coming into today we were playing the fourth ranked team in Class B. We knew what they were about and all of the credit goes to the girls. I’ve got a special group of girls. They work hard, they come to practice, and we have fun. That’s all you can ever ask for. It was a great game.”

Maple Hill junior Sydney Rogers dropped 22 points in the win. “This is a huge win for us because the past two years I’ve lost to this team, and a couple of girls have lost,” said Rogers. “We just wanted to fight and win and get back at them I guess.”