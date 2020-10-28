Maple Hill, Greenville advance to Patroon Conference girls soccer final

Craryville, N.Y. — Taconic Hills hosted the semifinals of the Patroon Conference girls soccer tournament on Tuesday, and the evening featured two great games from the best teams in the conference.

The 2-3 matchup in the early window saw Maple Hill and Chatham battle down to the wire, with a 1-1 game needing overtime to find a winner. In the first period of extra time junior forward Alayna Fletcher fired home an incredible volley for Maple Hill to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead that they would not give up in the second overtime period.

“We were all walking in here today as a team saying it was just as exciting as sectionals, it’s something to look forward to,” Fletcher said. “We’ve been working for it the whole year and we finally found our groove and now we get to show what we’ve been working on the whole season.”

The second game featured #1 seed Greenville and #4 seed Cairo-Durham. The top seeded Spartans put away two first half goals from Taryn Silk and Emma Haller and didn’t look back, rolling to a 3-1 win.

The conference final will take place Thursday at 5 p.m. between Maple Hill and Greenville at Taconic Hills High School.

