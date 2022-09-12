CASTLETON ON HUDSON, NY (NEWS10) — The Maple Hill boys soccer team made it all the way to the class c state title game last year during a dominant season. They’ve picked up right where they left off, starting this season 2 and 0.

Standing in their way today were the Hudson Blue Hawks, but the Wildcats gave them all they could handle. In the first half Maple Hill scored three times off the feet of Kaeden and Avery Morse. Kaedan finished the game with three goals and Avery kicked in two with one assist.

In the second half the Wildcats offense continued to flourish scoring three goals to win the game 8-0. Maple Hill moves to 3-0 on the season and their next game will be Friday September 16 vs Greenville.