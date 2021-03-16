Manny Camper will declare for NBA Draft

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — When the NCAA granted all college basketball players an extra year of eligibility, questions instantly arose regarding the status of Manny Camper. Would the Siena captain stay for a fifth season and run it back one more time with the Saints? He revealed his answer Tuesday.

“After four years here at Siena, I love it but it’s time to get my professional career started,” said Camper.

The senior announced his plan to declare for the NBA Draft in a social media post. He called the decision “tough” considering the way Siena’s season ended in the MAAC quarterfinals, but said it made sense at this point.

“I got my degree, which was most important to my mom and my dad. And then I’m just healthy, so I think this is the perfect time,” said Camper.

The 6’7” guard generated momentum with his play this season, averaging 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game en route to claiming the MAAC Player of the Year Award. Coming from a mid-major program, he’s hoping the senior 3-on-3 tournament in Indianapolis during Final Four weekend will create some buzz behind his name.

“Being on ESPN, allowing to get that exposure… being able to play with those guys at the highest level and show that I belong there and can compete.”

The next couple of weeks will be pivotal in prepping for this process. Camper plans to sign an agent in the coming days, and will get back to work in the gym with Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello. The two discussed their training plan over lunch on Monday, which will include lots of ball handling and shooting.

“He’s a big guard, so we’ve got to work on reads off of ball screens,” said Maciariello, who wasn’t surprised or disappointed with Camper’s decision to move on. “We have to work on his catch-and-shoot three, his pull-up jumper, all things that he can do. Now it’s just fine tuning somethings.”

When it comes time to work out in front of NBA executives, Camper wants to put his skill on display along with his intangibles.

“You know, you’re never gonna be able somebody’s heart until you meet them, until you get to know what makes them go, until you watch them how they compete,” said Maciariello, stressing the importance of Camper putting his best foot forward with everyone he meets throughout the process. If he does that, the Maryland native said that what will shine through is, “my competitiveness, my drive to not be outworked, and my versatility.”

With eyes ahead on the NBA, the captain’s heart will remain with the Saints. When asked what he’ll remember most about his four years at Siena, Camper didn’t hesitate.

“The fans,” he said. “How they welcomed me from the very beginning with open arms. Siena is something that is always going to be a part of me and always a place that I call home.”