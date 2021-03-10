Manny Camper claims MAAC Player of the Year honors

Atlantic City, N.J. (NEWS10) — From one Division I scholarship offer to one major conference honor. Siena Men’s Basketball senior captain Manny Camper has come full circle as the Chestertown, Maryland native has been heralded as the 2020-21 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

Camper becomes the seventh player in Siena Basketball history to be named the MAAC Player of the Year and second straight, joining teammate and junior guard Jalen Pickett who earned the honor last season. In addition to Pickett, Camper joins Siena legends Marc Brown (1990-91), Doremus Bennerman (1993-94), Kenny Hasbrouck (2008-09), Alex Franklin (2009-10) and Ryan Rossiter (2010-11) in receiving the MAAC’s most prestigious annual individual honor.

A Preseason First Team All-MAAC selection who was named a First Team All-MAAC honoree for the second straight season Monday, Camper was a two-time MAAC Player of the Week this season (Jan. 11, Mar. 1). Camper leads the MAAC in double-doubles (six), rebounding (10.0 – 19th nationally), defensive rebounding (7.62 – 12th nationally), and minutes per game (37:41 – seventh nationally). He is averaging a double-double for the second straight season as he also stands fourth in the MAAC in scoring (14.6), while also ranking fourth in assists (3.9).

Additionally, junior captain Robert Mahala was named to the MAAC All-Academic Team for the second straight season. To be eligible, a student athlete must have already completed a minimum of two semesters at their current institution and possess a cumulative grade-point average of 3.20 or better. Named both Siena College’s Leo Dufort Male Student Athlete of the Month and the MAAC Male Student Athlete of the Week earlier this season, Mahala holds a 3.56 cumulative GPA while majoring in business.

Camper, Mahala and the top-seeded Saints begin play in the 2021 Hercules Tires MAAC Basketball Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in quarterfinal round action vs. No. 9 Iona tonight at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.