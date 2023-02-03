RIVERDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ant Nelson connected on the game-tying shot with 3.3 seconds left in regulation and Nick Brennen hit the go-ahead three with 42.3 seconds to go in overtime as Manhattan edged Siena Basketball 71-66 at Draddy Gymnasium.

Nelson scored 19 points to lead Manhattan (8-13, 6-6) which has now won three straight over Siena (15-8, 9-3) – including a pair in overtime – after the Saints had captured six of the previous seven. Samir Stewart added 15 off the bench for the Jaspers, as the home team has now won 22 of the past 27 between the two longtime MAAC rivals.

Andrew Platek tied a career-high with 20 points and added four rebounds, four assists, and three steals for Siena which has dropped 10 of their last 12 at Draddy Gymnasium. Jared Billups scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Saints who fell into a tie for first place in the MAAC Standings with Rider. Siena defeated the Broncs earlier this season in the first meeting between the teams.

The Saints ended the first half on an 11-2 run capped by a Platek steal and score off the inbounds to beat the buzzer. The play sent Siena into the locker room with its largest lead of the night at 27-20 at the break.

The Saints continued to lead for most of a tight second half, and took a six-point advantage at 56-50 on a Platek three with 1:49 left. But Manhattan ended regulation on a 7-1 run to secure their second straight and fifth overall overtime contest this season.

The Jaspers led for most of the extra session, however Platek drained another huge triple to give Siena its only lead of overtime 65-64 with 1:14 to play. But Brennen answered with a three of his own on the ensuing possession as the Jaspers ended overtime just like they had regulation with a 7-1 spurt.

Brennen finished with 12 points, while Josh Roberts added nine points and a career-high tying 17 rebounds for Manhattan. The Jaspers, who entered play leading the MAAC in steals (7.3), swiped eight of their 12 after halftime leading to a 17-6 advantage in points off turnovers over the final 25 minutes.

Jackson Stormo tallied 14 points and eight rebounds for the Saints who had been a perfect 6-0 in Friday night tilts. Reigning MAAC Player of the Week Michael Baer grabbed a career-high tying 14 rebounds for Siena who held a 42-33 margin on the glass.

The Saints welcomed back two-time MAAC Player of the Week and leading scorer Javian McCollum following a two-game absence (back) for 14 minutes, but were without the services of four-time MAAC Rookie of the Week Michael Eley (illness).

Siena returns to the Capital Region Sunday to host Niagara at 2 p.m. at MVP Arena.