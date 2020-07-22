Wheel of Fortune will air at 1 a.m., WTEN will air a Destination NY special at 7 p.m.

Man United back in Champions League spots, West Ham stays up

Posted: / Updated:

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood scores his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Clive Brunskill/Pool via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United nudged into the Champions League places for the first time since September after Mason Greenwood sealed a 1-1 draw against West Ham in the penultimate match of the Premier League season on Wednesday.

West Ham moved four points clear of the relegation zone to secure its Premier League survival.

After seeing a 19-match unbeaten run end in Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United fell behind in first-half stoppage time at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba’s needless handball allowed Michail Antonio to give West Ham a surprise lead from the spot.

But United hit back six minutes into the second half through the 18-year-old Greenwood’s low strike. The forward moved level with George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney as United’s top-scoring teenager in a single season with his 17th goal.

United only needs to avoid defeat to fifth-placed Leicester in its last game of the season to secure a return to the Champions League.

