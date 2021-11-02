Makhatadze manufactures goals for Shen in sectional title win over CBA

Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shen and CBA had to wait a few extra days for it, but the top seeded Plainsmen and seventh seeded Brothers finally met for the Class AA boys soccer sectional title Monday night at Colonie.

Mark Makhatadze may not have meant to do it, but he gave the Plainsmen their first goal of the night with a ball sent to the far post in the first half that banked off the post and in to give Shen a 1-0 lead.

He had a major hand in Shen’s second goal too, with his free kick finding the head of Lochlain Clarke to give the Plainsmen a 2-0 lead that they wouldn’t concede in a 2-0 sectional title three-peat over CBA.

Makhatadze was honest about whether he was going for the goal on that first one for Shen.

“If I did… if I said I did I’d be lying so I’ll just leave it at that,” Makhatadze said. “I saw Lochlain back post and tried to put it there. It went in. I’ll claim it. Whatever.”

“If you see my face I was shocked, I had no clue,” Makhatadze said. “Connor Lee looks at me like ‘Oh my god that went in.’ It was a great feeling. I didn’t mean to do it let’s be honest.”

