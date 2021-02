LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — A couple big momentum swings defined the crosstown showdown between the Shaker and Colonie girls basketball team, as the Lady Bison went on to win 51-36.

Colonie erased an early 16-point deficit to take a four-point lead in the third quarter, but Maddisyn Mahoney scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Lady Bison to victory.