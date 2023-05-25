TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs and Shenendehowa baseball teams met for game one of their best-of-three series for the Section 2 Class AA title on Wednesday night at Joe Bruno Stadium. The Blue Streaks entered as the defending champions, while the Plainsmen entered as the top seed.

With their ace Michael Mack on the mound, Saratoga jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to a Shenendehowa error. But in the third inning, Shen’s Ethan Farina took Mack deep for a two-run homer, as the Plainsmen went up 2-1.

Mack settled in both on the mound and at the dish. After the Blue Streaks tied the game with a sacrifice fly, Mack blasted a RBI double off the wall in the fifth inning to give Saratoga Springs a 3-2 lead.

He didn’t look back, tallying a complete game win as the Blue Streaks took game one 3-2. Mack struck out 10 batters, gave up just three hits, and no walks.

Game two is set for Friday night at 7:00 PM at the Joe.