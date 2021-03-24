Maciariello signs three year extension with Siena

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Maciariello show was renewed in Loudonville today.

Coach Carm signed a three year contract extension that keeps him in charge of the Siena Men’s Basketball program through the 2025-2026 season. Maciariello originally signed a four year contract when he was hired in 2019.

He has since led the Saints to back-to-back regular season MAAC championships in his first two seasons at the helm. Despite the early exit in the MAAC quarterfinals a few weeks ago, he received text messages from both Siena’s president and athletic director after the loss showing their support for him and the job he’s done, which was delivered in a deal today.

“I guess just the belief, that’s the most important thing,” Maciariello said. “It’s not about any monetary status or any number of years on an extension. It’s about a belief to have that conversation.”

“I love being the coach here at Siena and for me it’s about the passion and Siena’s a basketball school,” Maciariello added. “They love their Saints and I love being their coach.”

Maciariello interviewed multiple times for the head coaching job at Fordham, but said he’s happy to give his current players and future recruits consistency within the program.

