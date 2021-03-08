Maciariello named finalist for Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Siena Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello has been named one of 25 Division I national finalists for the 2020-21 Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award. Named in honor of the late Wake Forest, Xavier, and Loyola (MD) head coach, the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award honors those who not only achieve success on the basketball court, but who display moral integrity off the floor as well.

Maciariello has exemplified the ideals of the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award in just his two short seasons at the helm of his alma mater.

On the court, Maciariello has piloted Siena to back-to-back MAAC Regular Season Championships and a stellar 32-14 (.696) overall record including a 27-9 (.750) mark in league action. Last year, he led the Saints to a season-ending 10-game winning streak punctuated by the program’s first MAAC Championship in a decade. Named one of the “Top-12 Most Immediately Successful Hires of the 2019-20 Season” by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Maciariello was the only one of 61 new Division I head coaching hires last season to lead his team to an outright regular season championship. This season, despite dealing with the challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced the team into four separate in-season pauses, Maciariello and the Saints have successfully navigated through the adversity to post a 12-4 regular season mark and secure the No. 1 seed in the MAAC Tournament.

Off the court, Maciariello has been at the forefront amongst his coaching peers in seeking to actively address the social injustices which have come to a head over the past year. Last summer, Maciariello spearheaded the launch of Coaches 4 Change, an organization which seeks to provide a platform that engages, educates, and empowers the collegiate student athlete on issues of social injustices, systemic racism, and the power of voting in the endless pursuit of equality. Maciariello is also an active member in Siena Athletics’ E.D.I.T. group – which stands for Education, Diversity, Inclusion and Togetherness – and seeks to engage in healthy conversation to help bring about awareness and create meaningful change through social justice initiatives.

The recipient of the 2020-21 Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award will be announced on April 1.

Maciariello and his top-seeded Saints begin play in the 2021 Hercules Tires MAAC Basketball Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in quarterfinal round action Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+. Siena will face the winner of the MAAC First Round matchup between eighth seeded Quinnipiac and No. 9 Iona which is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m.