Maciariello helps launch MAAC’s ‘Time Out for Black Lives’ initiative

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello played an active role in the launch of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s “Time Out For Black Lives” initiative which debuted Thursday. The program aims to inspire and educate youth, athletes, families, and fans, and is a part of the MAAC’s “United for Justice” campaign that was announced over the summer.

The “Time Out for Black Lives” initiative features an interactive website where MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball coaches and student athletes narrate children’s books focused on Black culture, history, music, and myths in entertaining videos. Maciariello narrated “Obama: The Day the World Danced: A Family Heirloom,” written and illustrated by Jan Spivey Gilchrist about the historic election of Barack Obama as the nation’s first African-American president.

“The ‘Time Out for Black Lives’ program is something the MAAC and its member institutions have been excited about launching for quite some time, as we worked with our partners in Greece and the MAAC SAAC and basketball coaches and student athletes,” said MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor. “It’s an excellent way to give back to local schools and expand the familiarity of our basketball programs while also teaching important aspects of Black history to our youth. Teaching children about these important parts of history is so important now more than ever, and the MAAC is proud to give back to its communities. We hope this program is just one of many included in the conference’s United for Justice campaign. Kudos to all involved in this project and for their support of social justice initiatives.”

All videos of MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball coaches and student athletes participating in the initiative are highlighted online at timeoutforblacklives.com, which was built specifically for the reading program. Videos feature short biographies on each narrator, including “kid-friendly” information such as the reader’s hometown, favorite book, and favorite basketball player. The website also includes a “Let’s Talk About It” resource guide to help parents and teachers start thought provoking discussions with the children who watch the videos.