Maciariello appoints captains, announces addition of Dagostino

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello has appointed graduate students Anthony Gaines and Nick Hopkins and seniors Robert Mahala and Jackson Stormo as quad-captains for the 2021-22 Saints. Maciariello also announced the addition of walk-on and local product Aidan Dagostino to the program.

“Our captains put Siena Basketball first,” said Maciariello. “AG, Nick, Rob, and Jackson embody what it means to wear the Green and Gold, are dedicated and committed to all that we value as a program, and embrace and live our standards. They all give 100% in all that they do 100% of the time, and understand what an honor and privilege it is to share this captainship with their brothers.”

Gaines was a two-time team captain in the Big Ten the past two seasons at Northwestern. The 6-5, 203-pound standout from nearby Kingston, New York is set to suit up for his first of two seasons of eligibility for the Saints this winter. Gaines appeared in 97 games (35 starts) over four seasons for the Wildcats, averaging 5.1 points and 3.8 rebounds spanning 22.8 minutes. He averaged 3.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 23 appearances (five starts) last season at Northwestern.

Hopkins helped guide the Saints to the program’s second straight MAAC Regular Season Championship in his first year donning the Green and Gold this past winter. The 6-0, 171-pound guard from Fayetteville, Tennessee enters his second year as a graduate student at Siena, after spending the previous four seasons at Belmont. Hopkins started in all 11 games in which he appeared during the abbreviated 2020-21 season for the Saints, averaging 7.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over 33.8 minutes, while shooting 37.5% from three-point range.

Mahala is set to serve as a team captain for the second straight season for the Saints. The 6-5, 171-pound walk-on has helped guide Siena to back-to-back MAAC Regular Season titles the past two seasons. A native of Jackson, New Jersey, Mahala has appeared in 13 career games, including seven games totaling 61 minutes last season. He was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court last season.

Stormo is Siena’s leading returning scorer from last year’s MAAC Regular Season Championship team. The 6-9, 247-pound forward from Santa Barbara, California enters his second season with the Saints, after spending his first two years at Pepperdine. Stormo appeared in 17 games (10 starts) in his first season donning the Green and Gold, averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 65.5% from the field spanning 25.2 minutes.

Meanwhile, Maciariello announced the addition of the 15th member of the Saints’ 2021-22 roster in freshman walk-on and local product Aidan Dagostino of nearby Saratoga Springs. A 6-1, 147-pound guard, Dagostino becomes the team’s 10th newcomer and fourth freshman to join Siena’s 2021-22 roster.

“We are excited to welcome a local product in Aidan Dagostino into our program,” commented Maciariello.

Dagostino played a post-graduate year this past season at the South Kent School in Connecticut, after helping guide Saratoga Springs to the program’s first Section II Class AA Championship in 31 years in 2019. Dagostino played two seasons for the Blue Streaks, after beginning his high school career at Saratoga Central Catholic.

Siena begins its first official practice of the 2021-22 season this afternoon.