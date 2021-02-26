MAAC to allow limited ‘friends and families’ at 2021 Hercules Tires Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament

Edison, N.J. (NEWS10) — Today the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) announced that 2021 Hercules Tires MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will not sell tickets to the public. It was also decided that the MAAC will allow a limited number of ‘Friends and Families’ of the basketball programs to be admitted to the championship that take place March 8-13 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

The decision to allow ‘Friends and Families’ reduced capacity attendance was made possible by the recent revision to capacity limits that were lifted this past Monday to 10% of the arena’s overall capacity. The changed policy still requires physical distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions. It was made in conjunction with the CDC, state, local health authorities, and representatives from Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA).

“It is great that the recent executive order lifting attendance limits in athletic venues will allow us to accommodate a limited number of ‘Friend and Families’ of the teams, particularly the parents, siblings and children of the student-athletes and the coaching staffs,” notes Rich Ensor, MAAC Commissioner. “This is a significant first step in the return to athletic competition in New Jersey and the MAAC membership is pleased to be the first event in Boardwalk Hall since last March when the pandemic abruptly shut down March Madness.”

The event capacity will include all participants, essential staff and family members of each participating team’s student-athletes and coaches. All attendees must wear face coverings and physically distance during the event. Thorough cleaning, disinfecting and safety measures will be a priority at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

As COVID-19 has created challenges for intercollegiate athletics, the MAAC has implemented COVID-19 risk mitigation strategies, including appropriate testing. In addition to testing, the institution affirms its student-athletes, coaches, staff, and others involved with intercollegiate athletics at the institution are observing risk mitigation activities such as daily self-health checks, frequent washing of hands, wearing masks, social distancing, and other protocols as recommended by the CDC, state, and local health authorities.

“For most MAAC basketball fans we offer the promise that in 2022 the conference expects full normalization of operations at the championships including the Fan Fest and the many schoolchildren related activities that were planned for the Atlantic City community last year,” continued Ensor. “In the meantime, please follow the competition on the ESPN family of networks.”