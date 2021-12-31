MAAC approves revision of basketball rescheduling policy

EDISON, N.J. (NEWS10) — The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) has approved revisions to its rescheduling policy for men’s and women basketball for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, it was announced today by MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor.

Effective Dec. 31, 2021 – per MAAC Bylaw 25 all COVID related scheduling issues in the sport of basketball will be handled as follows:

Use the “MAAC arbitration” model for rescheduling (Athletic Directors will have 2 business days to mutually agree upon on a reschedule date, after that, the Commissioner will decide the rescheduled date between alternatives provided by the two schools.

There will be a limit of 5 games in any 14-day period (recognizing that this likely limits rescheduling to 3 or 4 games), with a one-time exception of 6 games in a 14-day period, if mutually agreed upon by both schools. The Commissioner will not reschedule a game that will result in 6 games in 14-days.

Teams can play no more than two games within the final week of the season

Games will be rescheduled in the order they were cancelled (games can be played out of order, but must be scheduled in order of cancellation)

Existing games on the schedules will not be moved to accommodate any rescheduled games

If a team has a minimum of 8 scholarship student-athletes and 1 countable coach they will be required to play (teams may elect to play with less than 8 players at their own discretion)

Any refusal to compete for non-covid reasons remain a forfeit (travel costs, non-season ending injuries to key players, etc.) resulting in a loss for the team that caused the cancellation and a win for the opposing team

Any un-played games will be considered a no contest as long as the elements of this policy are followed, refusal to compete per this policy will result in a game forfeit and subject the offending team to other possible sanctions per the requirements of membership bylaw

Attestation process – name of infected student-athletes and the date of positive test must be provided to the conference office. Note: theoretically most teams should have 8 players after an initial infection and return to play. Only COVID related issues allow for a no-contest, not player injuries

“I want to acknowledge all the time and effort that the MAAC membership and staff has invested in developing the revised scheduling policy during the holiday break while also managing the health and welfare of the student-athletes during this latest surge in pandemic caused by the COVID OMICRON variant,” noted Commissioner Ensor. “The rescheduling process is already underway and I look forward to the MAAC teams resuming competition as the staff prepares for the 2022 Hercules Tires Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships in Atlantic City.”