MAAC announces changes to Siena women’s basketball schedule

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Due to COVID-19 related disruptions within the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, including the announcement earlier today that the Canisius Women’s Basketball program would be foregoing the remainder of their season, the league has made myriad adjustments to the remainder of its women’s basketball schedule. The Saints are now slated to return to action Feb. 12 vs. Marist at the UHY Center.

The latest update to the Siena Women’s Basketball schedule features the Saints hosting I-87 rival Marist next Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13 at the UHY Center in their next scheduled games.

The remainder of the Siena Women’s Basketball schedule is now as follows:

Saturday, Feb. 13 – vs. Marist

Sunday, Feb. 14 – vs. Marist

Wednesday, Feb. 17 – at Quinnipiac

Saturday, Feb. 20 – at Saint Peter’s

Sunday, Feb. 21 – at Saint Peter’s

Wednesday, Feb. 24 – at Manhattan

Saturday, Feb. 27 – vs. Iona

Sunday, Feb. 28 – vs. Iona

Thursday, Mar. 4 – vs. Niagara

Friday, Mar. 5 vs. Niagara

Siena initially was scheduled to return to action Saturday and Sunday at Manhattan. The MAAC requires that teams play their games as scheduled if they have at least eight student athletes who previously tested positive. Teams may also elect to play with fewer than eight, as the Saints did last night at Monmouth when they resumed play following a lengthy layoff with an active roster of only six student athletes. However, with upcoming games scheduled on consecutive days with an active roster of just six, it was not in the best interest in the health and safety of Siena’s student athletes to play back-to-back with a depleted roster.