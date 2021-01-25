MAAC adjusts remainder of Siena men’s basketball schedule

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Due to COVID-19 related disruptions within the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, the league has made changes to the remainder of the Siena Men’s Basketball schedule. The Saints are now slated to return to action this weekend at Marist, with matchups slated for 1 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The updated remaining Siena Men’s Basketball schedule is now as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 30 – at Marist (1 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 31 – at Marist (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 3 – vs. Canisius

Friday, Feb. 5 – vs. Quinnipiac

Saturday, Feb. 6 – vs. Quinnipiac

Friday, Feb. 12 – at Niagara (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 13 – at Niagara (4 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 17 – vs. Canisius

Friday, Feb. 26 – vs. Manhattan

Saturday, Feb. 27 – vs. Manhattan

Thursday, Mar. 4 – at Iona

Friday, Mar. 5 – at Iona

Games times for the remainder of Siena’s games will be announced soon. For all the latest changes, and most up-to-date schedule, log onto sienasaints.com.