MAAC adjusts remainder of Siena men’s basketball schedule

Sports

by: Siena College Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Due to COVID-19 related disruptions within the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, the league has made changes to the remainder of the Siena Men’s Basketball schedule. The Saints are now slated to return to action this weekend at Marist, with matchups slated for 1 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The updated remaining Siena Men’s Basketball schedule is now as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 30 – at Marist (1 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 31 – at Marist (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 3 – vs. Canisius

Friday, Feb. 5 – vs. Quinnipiac

Saturday, Feb. 6 – vs. Quinnipiac

Friday, Feb. 12 – at Niagara (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 13 – at Niagara (4 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 17 – vs. Canisius

Friday, Feb. 26 – vs. Manhattan

Saturday, Feb. 27 – vs. Manhattan

Thursday, Mar. 4 – at Iona

Friday, Mar. 5 – at Iona

Games times for the remainder of Siena’s games will be announced soon. For all the latest changes, and most up-to-date schedule, log onto sienasaints.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report