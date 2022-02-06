Lyle Thompson reflects on return to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lyle Thompson just might be the greatest lacrosse player UAlbany has ever seen. His return to Albany Saturday night didn’t disappoint.

The two-time Tewaaraton Award-winner tallied four goals and one assist. “It’s always a joy to be here and to be sort of playing in front of a crowd that I call home,” said Thompson.

While the loss stings, Thompson isn’t letting it get in the way of his first taste of box lacrosse in front of the Capital Region crowd. “This game is too special to hang your head and to hold a grudge on it so win or lose, you know, I’m complete,” said Thompson. “This game fulfills me. It brings me joy and it brings a lot of people who come to watch some joy.”

Thompson and the Swarm return to MVP Arena to take on the Firewolves on Saturday, March 19th.