Lukas Sherman’s three touchdowns lead Schuylerville to Class C title

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schuylerville Horses are Section II champions once again, this time in Class C. After winning the Class B title in 2019 followed by the spring version of their championship, the Black Horses topped Fonda-Fultonville 26-16 to win the Class C Super Bowl.

The Braves jumped out to an 8-0 lead after Jackson Cusack fired an 8-yard touchdown pass to Brady Melious. Lukas Sherman followed it up with two rushing touchdowns to give the Black Horses a 12-8 lead.

Just before halftime, Otto Bolduc made a one-handed helmet catch for a touchdown. Schuylerville took a 20-8 lead into the break.

Fonda-Fultonville’s Giovanni DiCaprio tallied a rushing touchdown on the final play of the third quarter to bring it to 20-16. Sherman tallied his third rushing touchdown of the game for the Black Horses to ice it in the fourth quarter.

Schuylerville will either play Ogdensburg Free Academy or Saranac Lake in regionals.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19