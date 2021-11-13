Lukas Sherman’s three touchdowns lead Schuylerville to Class C title

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schuylerville Horses are Section II champions once again, this time in Class C. After winning the Class B title in 2019 followed by the spring version of their championship, the Black Horses topped Fonda-Fultonville 26-16 to win the Class C Super Bowl.

The Braves jumped out to an 8-0 lead after Jackson Cusack fired an 8-yard touchdown pass to Brady Melious. Lukas Sherman followed it up with two rushing touchdowns to give the Black Horses a 12-8 lead.

Just before halftime, Otto Bolduc made a one-handed helmet catch for a touchdown. Schuylerville took a 20-8 lead into the break.

Fonda-Fultonville’s Giovanni DiCaprio tallied a rushing touchdown on the final play of the third quarter to bring it to 20-16. Sherman tallied his third rushing touchdown of the game for the Black Horses to ice it in the fourth quarter.

Schuylerville will either play Ogdensburg Free Academy or Saranac Lake in regionals.