LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schuylerville Horses are Section II champions once again, this time in Class C. After winning the Class B title in 2019 followed by the spring version of their championship, the Black Horses topped Fonda-Fultonville 26-16 to win the Class C Super Bowl.
The Braves jumped out to an 8-0 lead after Jackson Cusack fired an 8-yard touchdown pass to Brady Melious. Lukas Sherman followed it up with two rushing touchdowns to give the Black Horses a 12-8 lead.
Just before halftime, Otto Bolduc made a one-handed helmet catch for a touchdown. Schuylerville took a 20-8 lead into the break.
Fonda-Fultonville’s Giovanni DiCaprio tallied a rushing touchdown on the final play of the third quarter to bring it to 20-16. Sherman tallied his third rushing touchdown of the game for the Black Horses to ice it in the fourth quarter.
Schuylerville will either play Ogdensburg Free Academy or Saranac Lake in regionals.
More Sports News
- Brothers power through Shen to AA sectional title
- Lukas Sherman’s three touchdowns lead Schuylerville to Class C title
- Calm, cool and collected: Kuzmich looks to lead Greenwich to the Class D title
- Ravena looks to complete incredible turnaround in sectional championship against Gloversville
- Burnt Hills and Queensbury set for Battle of the Spartans
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips