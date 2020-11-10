Low and moderate risk high school winter sports are permitted

ALBANY, N.Y. — As of now, the guidance for the high school winter sports season mimics that of the fall.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association released a statement on Twitter Monday afternoon confirming that low and moderate risk winter sports are permitted to be played. Those sports include bowling, gymnastics, indoor track and field, skiing, and swimming and diving.

The start date for those sports will be Nov. 30.

High-risk sports like basketball, ice hockey, and wrestling have not been authorized yet.

