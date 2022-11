GUILDERLAND, NY (NEWS10) — The Loudonville Christian soccer team rolled into subregionals after winning the Section 2 Class D title on Saturday night. They’d have to get through Greenport to keep their season alive.

After falling behind 1-0, the Eagles took a 2-1 lead thanks to two goals from Ethan Quadrini. The Porters would storm back to win it 4-3, ending Loudonville Christian’s season in the subregional round.