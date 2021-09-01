Long time coming: RPI football ready for return

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been nearly two years since the RPI football team played a game. That changes this Saturday.

The Engineers will host Montclair State at 2:00 PM. RPI had their whole season last year cancelled due to COVID-19.

While the players and coaches will be back, outside spectators will not be. RPI is one of the only schools in the country only allowing staff, faculty, and students to attend their sporting events.

Quarterback George Marinopoulos, a Guilderland graduate, is entering his final season, and was just named a team captain. After such a long layover, Marinopoulos is excited to get back on the gridiron. “We’re pumped,” Marinopoulos said. “I can’t emphasize that enough. It’s going to be really exciting to step on the field on Saturday and it’s all about coming out here and executing what we’ve been practicing for the last few weeks.”

RPI head coach Ralph Isernia has missed more than just the games over the last 18 months. “You miss the camaraderie, you miss the banter, you miss coaching the game you love,” Isernia said. “I know the guys missed being around each other and officially playing and officially practicing.”

Isernia said his team did plenty over that 18 month stretch to stay prepared. “I don’t think there was a week, from what I heard, where they didn’t get together,” Isernia said. “They were lifting at area gyms, they were going to different parks around the Capital Region.”

In their last full season in 2019, the Engineers finished 6-5.

