TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some of the best baseball players in Section 2 flocked to Joe Bruno Stadium to compete in the 2022 518 Futures Baseball Classic.

Two of the area’s best pitchers got the night started. Troy’s Mike Kennedy made the start for the Stars, while Maple Hill’s Gavin Van Kempen made the start for the Stripes.

Van Kempen tallied two strikeouts in his lone inning of work, but surrendered an RBI triple to La Salle’s Eddie Yamin. Kennedy pitched a scoreless frame with two punch-outs.

The Stars led 2-1 until the fourth inning, but the bats for both sides came alive late. The Stripes walked it off in the ninth inning on their way to an 8-7 win.