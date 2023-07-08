CHICAGO (NEWS10) — Zach Remillard had the kind of Major League debut you only see in movies. Three weeks after capturing the attention of baseball fans across the country, the Cohoes native is still searching for the words to describe his first game with the Chicago White Sox.

“I don’t know if it’s fully been processed yet,” said Remillard. “I keep saying I haven’t really had a ton of time to…sit and process it all. (I’m) kind of moving from one day to the next. But it was special, and it was special for my family. And just having…my parents, my wife, my brother and his wife out there…it was something I’ll never forget for sure. Especially on Father’s Day weekend; it was pretty cool.”

Remillard hasn’t slowed down since his historic debut against the Seattle Mariners on June 17, where he went 3-3 with two runs batted in, becoming the first player in the Modern Era (since 1901) to have both a game-tying and a go-ahead hit in the ninth inning or later of his Major League debut.

The La Salle Institute grad and former Albany Dutchmen has become a fixture in the White Sox lineup, posting a .367 average in his 18 games since being called up from the Charlotte Knights on June 15.

Remillard matched a team-high three RBI in Chicago’s 8-7 win Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals; he walked with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to plate the eventual game-winning run – his third go-ahead, or game-winning RBI this season.

As impressive as Remillard’s numbers are, so too is the humble approach he’s taken to his time in the bigs.

“Right now, it’s whatever I can do day in and day out to get to first base, help the team win, play defense, and just contribute,” said Remillard. “You can only control today having an opportunity. (If) you’re in the starting lineup, that’s your job today. If it’s coming off the bench…(you) still have to be prepared to play, and help the team.”

It was a long road to the top for the 29-year-old utility man; he played 694 games in the minor leagues over seven seasons. But he’s used each step…each game to prepare for this moment.

“There’s a lot of times on this journey where I believed I was a big leaguer, but I didn’t see how it would be possible,” said Remillard. “Like, (I) didn’t see the route, the path, the doorway; you know what I mean? How I got here was one day at a time. And it’s just…you have to let the other stuff take care of itself, because…it’s so far out of your control.”

So much of Remillard’s success he credits to his early days playing in the Capital Region.

“I never forget where I came from,” said Remillard. “Upstate New York, the Dutchmen, La Salle…all the coaches…those are pivotal years of your life that shape you into who you hope to be. The impact, the support, I mean…I’m just grateful for it all.”

As focused as he is on his contributions to the White Sox right now, Remillard is certainly taking time to appreciate all that he’s accomplished.

“To say it’s a dream come true is an understatement,” said Remillard. “So, I mean, as much as it’s a “Take care of business; know what you have to do” process, like, the little kid inside of me is screaming and crying and laughing all at once. I don’t think that my expectations were too far ahead. I think I took it a day at a time, and…yeah, I’m just grateful for how everything’s working.”