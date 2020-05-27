Young, local basketball player meets Shaq

McDONOUGH, G.A. (NEWS10) — A local eighth-grader had the experience of a lifetime Tuesday afternoon. Nick Decker, who plays basketball at Schalmont, went to Georgia with his father to help install a coy pond at Shaquille O’Neal’s mansion. Shaq showed up to the work site, and when he saw Nick working, he pointed at the 13-year-old, asked him his name and age before giving him a fist bump.

Nick and his dad, Alan Decker of Decker’s Pondscapes, were both blown away by how friendly the four-time NBA champion was, and the magnitude of his presence.

“It didn’t feel like it was real to be honest,” Nick explained via Zoom, as the Deckers sat beside each other on a Zoom call from inside O’Neal’s treehouse. “You could kind of feel like it just felt different because you were like, ‘Is he really that big?'”

Alad added, “I think his forearms are the size of my thighs.”

The 7-foot-1 O’Neal is a 15-time NBA All-Star. He’s expected to be back around the job site for the grand reveal on Friday.