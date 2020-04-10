Will Brown addresses recruiting needs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the heels of Malachi de Sousa entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, UAlbany’s Will Brown now has four open scholarships to give out for next season.

The head coach said the team’s recruiting needs in this class are twofold. First, his staff is looking to bring in perimeter players that can create off the dribble, like graduating senior Ahmad Clark, to complement the guards already on the roster.

“We have guys catch and shoot, but we need guys that can make plays.” said Brown. “Doesn’t matter what type of offense you run when you get into league play, you know you’re scouted really well. Coaches in our league, we know everything about each other’s programs. So I think the more guys you have on your roster that can create offense, especially on the perimeter, the better.”

Brown already signed West Genesee senior Will Amica during the early period, and recently got a commitment from junior college prospect Jamel Horton. Both guards have the playmaking ability UAlbany is seeking.

The other half of the Great Danes’ need comes in the form of front court productivity, especially on offense. Brown is targeting big men unlike those currently on the team.

“We have some guys returning with size that are big physical guys,” Brown specified. “We need some guys that are more athletic and explosive up front that are different than who is returning, and that’s what we’re trying to do: find more athleticism in the front court, but guys that are ready to play from day one.”

To achieve that, Brown is looking at transfers that have experience, and won’t need the same time to adjust to Division I basketball that a high school graduate might.