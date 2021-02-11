Washington County approves high-risk sports

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After initially putting a decision on hold Washington County announced today that high-risk sports are allowed as long as the weekly positivity rate in the capital region is at or below 4%, it’s currently at 3%. They were the last county in the area to release guidance on a return to play.

Several districts like Fort Edward, Greenwich, and Whitehall already gave the go ahead to high-risk sports while Cambridge got the green light Thursday night. Others are awaiting board approval or have already opted out.

